Rajnath Singh Touches Feet Of 1971 War Veteran's Wife At Delhi Event

As a gesture of respect, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday touched the feet of Dhanno Devi, wife of Colonel Hoshiar Singh, who was decorated with Param Vir Chakra, for exhibiting exemplary courage in 1971 India-Pakistan war.

The Defence Minister was attending an event in New Delhi when he met the wife of the war veteran.

Vijay Parv Samapan Samaroh was held in New Delhi ahead of the 50th anniversary of India's victory in the 1971 war.

Taking to Twitter, Mr Singh said, "Had a warm interaction with the Bangladeshi Muktijoddhas and the Indian war veterans who fought against injustice in 1971 war. The Indian Armed Forces worked together with the courageous Muktijoddhas in their valiant struggle."

War veteran Colonel Hoshiar Singh was honoured with Param Vir Chakra, the highest military honour in the country, for exhibiting exemplary courage during the 1971 war, which led to the liberation of Bangladesh, then known as East Pakistan.

