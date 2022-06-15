Rajnath Singh Speaks To Mamata Banerjee, Others On Presidential Poll

Union minister Rajnath Singh spoke to Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and other opposition leaders today regarding the Presidential elections that are due shortly. Sources said the government will try to form consensus with the opposition and no names were discussed at this stage. The other leaders Mr Singh has spoken to include Congress's Mallikarjun Kharge, BJD chief Naveen Patnaik and Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav.

These are preliminary discussions where options are being explored, sources said. Later, there will be a meeting of the NDA where the names of the candidates will be discussed.

The BJP Parliamentary Board will also meet and the candidate's name will be finalised and announced before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Germany.