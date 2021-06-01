India 'Committed To Strategic Partnership' With Australia: Rajnath Singh

Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday spoke to his Australian counterpart Peter Dutton and discussed measures taken by both countries to fight against the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, while agreeing to convene the Ministerial 2+2 Dialogue at the earliest opportunity.
In a series of tweets, Rajnth Singh underlined the warm and people-to-people contact and the strategic partnership between India and Australia. He reiterated India's full commitment towards a comprehensive strategic partnership with Canberra.
"Spoke to Australian Minister for Defence, Peter Dutton about the measures taken by both the countries to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. India and Australia share a warm and people-to-people contact underpinned by a strategic partnership," he tweeted.
Spoke to Australian Minister for Defence, Mr Peter Dutton about the measures taken by both the countries to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) June 1, 2021
India and Australia share a warm and people to people contact underpinned by a strategic partnership.
In another tweet, the Indian defense minister remarked that it is heartening to note that the Australian Armed forces have wholeheartedly supported India in its fight against COVID-19.
"India remains fully committed to the implementation of a comprehensive strategic partnership with Australia. Both sides look forward to convening the Ministerial 2+2 Dialogue at the earliest opportunity," Rajnath Singh said in a subsequent tweet.
India remains fully committed to the implementation of comprehensive strategic partnership with Australia. Both sides look forward to convening the Ministerial 2+2 Dialogue at the earliest opportunity.— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) June 1, 2021
Both India and Australia are part of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue - Quad - a security alliance comprising of the United States and Japan as well. Along with diplomatic engagements, Quad countries also engage in military and naval exercises, freedom of navigation, and rule-based order is the key principle of this informal grouping.