Rajnath Singh Returns Silver Crown, Says Make Jewellery For Poor Family

In a heartwarming gesture, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday returned a silver crown that was offered to him by a BJP leader during a public rally in Delhi's Najafgarh area, and asked for it to be repurposed into anklets for the marriage of a girl from a poor family.

The veteran BJP leader was in the Najafgarh area under the West Delhi parliamentary constituency in the national capital to campaign for BJP candidate Kamaljeet Sehrawat.

Upon his arrival for the public meeting, Singh was welcomed with a silver crown, on which he suggested that it should instead be sold after the Lok Sabha elections and that the money should be used for making anklets for any girl of a poor family who would be getting married.

The silver crown was offered by former BJP legislator Ajeet Singh Kharkhari.

While addressing a public rally there, Rajnath Singh fiercely targeted Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

"We had heard a lot about work-from-home and work-from-office, but because of Kejriwal, we also heard about work-from-jail for the first time," he said.

"Before Kejriwal, no CM in India had ever gone to jail in a corruption case. He went to jail and said that he would run the government from there. The CM has brought shame to the people of Delhi," Singh said.

He said that the 'INDIA' bloc of the Opposition parties, including Congress, is not going to work.

"There is an alliance in Delhi, while in Punjab both the parties are fighting against each other," the union minister said, referring to AAP and Congress's different approach to alliance formation.

He further alleged that Arvind Kejriwal had cheated his guru Anna Hazare.

"How can he win the trust of the people of Delhi?... AAP has never delivered on the promises they made. The Delhi government, which could not provide safety to women, has no right to be in power," Singh asked.

"They (AAP) are working as the 'B' team of Congress in the INDIA alliance," he added.

All seven parliamentary seats in Delhi will go to polls in the sixth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections and will witness a fierce contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the INDIA bloc, comprising the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress.

The AAP and the Congress are fighting the elections in an alliance in the national capital, with the AAP contesting four and the Congress three seats.

The seven parliamentary constituencies in Delhi are Chandni Chowk, East Delhi, New Delhi, North East Delhi, North West Delhi, South Delhi, and West Delhi.

The first five phases of polling were held on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, and May 20. The next two rounds of voting will be held on May 25 and June 1. The counting of votes and declaration of results will be done on June 4.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)