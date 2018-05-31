Have To Take 2 Steps Back For A Big Leap: Rajnath Singh On Bypoll Results The Bharatiya Janata Party lost crucial Kairana Lok Sabha bypoll and Noorpur assembly bypoll in Uttar Pradesh. In Maharashtra, the party was set to lose in Bhandara-Gondiya parliamentary constituency, but it had taken massive lead in Palghar.

145 Shares EMAIL PRINT Rajnath Singh said the BJP was going to take a massive leap. (File) Bhopal: Home Minister Rajnath Singh reacted to the BJP's loss in several parliamentary and assembly bypolls today, saying one has to take two steps backward before a big leap. He said the BJP was going to take a "massive leap".



Asked about the BJP's performance in the by-elections to 11 Assembly and four Lok Sabha seats in various states ahead of next year's general polls, Mr Singh, in a lighter vein, said, "For a massive leap, one always has to go two steps backward. We are going to take a massive leap".



said, "I want to congratulate all the people, farmers, Dalits etc. who voted for us. This is a defeat for those who do not believe in democracy. People have given a befitting reply to the BJP. The people who were trying to divide the nation have got a befitting reply".



"People of the state have taught them a lesson for betraying them. UP government has repeatedly fooled the people. Farmers were told that their loans were waived but instead they lost their lives," he said.



Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the results of the bypolls show that people were angry with the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and wanted him to be removed.



"The result shows that the people across the nation are angry with the Modi government. Till now people were saying what alternative they have. Now they are saying Modiji is not an alternative and asking for his removal," he said.



