Rajnath Singh Meets Top Army Officers, Reviews Security, Border Situation

"The Indian Army is ready for full spectrum of challenges," Rajnath Singh said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday held a meeting with top Army officials and reviewed the security challenges facing the country, including the situation along borders with Pakistan and China, official sources said.

The meeting was attended by Army Chief General Bipin Rawat, Vice Chief of the Army Staff Lieutenant General Devraj Anbu and all the General Officer Commanding-in-Chiefs (GOC-in-C).

"It is matter of great pride that Indian Army is ready for full spectrum of challenges and it will be ensured that their capabilities keep getting continuously enhanced. Jointmanship of the Indian armed forces will be a key area and due endeavours towards the same will be ensured," Rajnath Singh was quoted as saying by the Defence Ministry.

He added that the Defence Ministry will remain fully committed to speedily enhance the capabilities of the armed forces, adding ensuring high morale and motivation of all ranks will be a priority.

The Defence Ministry complimented the Indian Army in ensuring the "highest level" of professionalism and showing continuous readiness against external and internal challenges, he added.