'Ready To Face Terror Threats Along Coastline': Rajnath Singh In Kerala

Rajnath Singh also called upon the people to honour the sacrifice of Indian soldiers.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today said that the centre was committed to ensuring the country's coastal and maritime security at a time when terror activities along the Indian coastline seemed very likely.

"We cannot rule out attempts by foreign terrorists to strike along our coastline, which extends from Kutch to Kerala. However, as the Defence Minister, I would like to assure you that we have absolutely solidified our country's maritime security," he said at an event held to mark the 66th birthday of spiritual leader Mata Amritanandamayi in Kollam, Kerala.

The Defence Minister also referred to India's air strikes deep inside Pakistani territory earlier this year in his address. "Some days after the Pulwama incident, our Air Force carried out an airstrike at Pakistan's Balakot. We do not bother anyone, but if anyone bothers us, we do let them rest in peace," he asserted.

"A country that does not remember the sacrifice of its soldiers is not respected anywhere in the world," Rajnath Singh said, adding that the people of the country should stand with the families of security personnel who have lost their lives in terror attacks.

A few days ago, the country was placed on high alert after intelligence agencies warned of a terror plot to target Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. According to inputs received by the defence ministry and intelligence agencies, Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad is also plotting suicide attacks on air bases in retaliation for the centre's decision to scrap Jammu and Kashmir's special status and bifurcate it into two union territories.

(With inputs from PTI)

