Rajnath Singh To Visit Kargil Today, Inaugurate 2 Mountain Bridges In J&K

Rajnath Singh will pay tribute to Indian soldiers at the Kargil war memorial today.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will visit Drass in Jammu and Kashmir today and pay respect to Indian soldiers killed during the Kargil war. Mr Singh is visiting Kargil as the Indian army celebrates the 20th anniversary of Operation Vijay, during which it successfully fought against the intrusion of militias as well as regular troops of Pakistan in Kargil sector in 1999.

During his day-long visit, the minister will also visit Jammu to inaugurate two bridges in Kathua and Basantar in Samba.

Leaving New Delhi for Drass on a day long visit to J&K. Shall visit the Kargil War Memorial to pay tributes to the fallen soldiers.



I shall also be visiting Jammu region where two bridges built by BRO at Ujh in Kathua and Basantar in Samba will be dedicated to the nation. - Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) July 20, 2019

In 1999, Indian troops overcome seemingly insurmountable odds, hostile terrain, weather, and successfully recaptured several mountain tops overlooking the strategic Srinagar-Leh highway from Pakistani intruders.

To commemorate India's victory, a ''Victory Flame'' was lit by Rajnath Singh on July 14 at the National War Memorial in Delhi. The flame will traverse through nine towns and cities before reaching Drass on July 26. It will then be merged with the eternal flame at the Kargil War Memorial.

The event is being celebrated in a grand manner by the Indian Army with a view to rekindling the pride and valour of all the soldiers who took part in Operation Vijay. The 20th anniversary of "Operation Vijay" will be celebrated with the theme 'Remember, Rejoice and Renew' and troops from three battalions will undertake expeditions to the peaks where their units had fought under impossible conditions to drive out the intruders, the Army said in a statement.

