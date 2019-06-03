Rajnath Singh Flies To Siachen Today, His First Visit As Defence Minister

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted, "Looking forward to interact with the troops in Siachen"

Rajnath Singh will today meet troops at Siachen Glacier - the world's highest battlefield - in his first visit outside the national capital as Defence Minister.

"Leaving New Delhi for Ladakh on a day long visit to Jammu and Kashmir. Looking forward to interact with the troops in Siachen. Later in the day, I would be meeting the Indian Army personnel in Srinagar," Mr Singh tweeted this morning.

Army chief General Bipin Rawat and other senior officials from the Defence Ministry will accompany him, news agency ANI reported.

The Army will brief the new Defence Minister about routine operations, including air support provided by the Indian Air Force.

General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Northern Command Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh and Kargil war hero Lieutenant General YK Joshi are expected to brief Mr Singh about the security situation in the region, ANI reported.

Rajnath Singh took over as Defence Minister last week

The Army has been posted at Siachen Glacier since 1984 when India carried out Operation Meghdoot to push back Pakistani forces and took the peak.

Soon after taking over as Defence Minister last week, Mr Singh had told the officers in charge of departments of the ministry to prepare detailed presentations for him on ongoing projects.

The Siachen base camp is the world's highest battlefield, at an average altitude of 20,000 feet. It is also one of the coldest battlefields in the world, with temperatures dipping to minus 60 degree Celsius in winter.

Soldiers have to battle frostbite and high winds, and avalanches and landslides are common at the glacier during winter.