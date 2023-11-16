Rajnath Singh Discusses Defence Ties With Vietnam, Indonesia Counterparts

The talks were held on the sidelines of a meeting of ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting Plus

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday held separate talks with his counterparts from Vietnam and Indonesia with a focus on boosting overall bilateral ties including defence industrial collaboration.

The talks were held on the sidelines of a meeting of ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting Plus (ADMM-Plus) in Jakarta.

In the meeting with Indonesian Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto, Rajnath Singh appreciated Jakarta's leadership of ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) this year.

Insightful deliberations with the Defence Minister of Indonesia, Mr Prabowo Subianto in Jakarta today. Appreciated Indonesia's leadership of ASEAN this year, and the excellent organisation of the ADMM-Plus meeting.



We took stock of the bilateral defence relationship and… pic.twitter.com/VMLIUUQ3Vt — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) November 16, 2023

"The two ministers took stock of the bilateral defence relationship and re-committed to further strengthen cooperation, particularly in the maritime domain," the defence ministry said.

"They also reviewed the regular exchanges in the form of training, staff talks and exercises, and discussed avenues for promotion of defence industry collaboration," it said.

It said Rajnath Singh and Vietnamese National Defence Minister General Phan Van Giang reviewed the progress in the implementation of the 'Joint Vision Statement on India-Vietnam Defence Partnership'.

Had a fruitful meeting with the Minister of National Defence of Vietnam, General Phan Van Giang on the sidelines of ADMM Plus meeting in Jakarta.



We reviewed the progress in the implementation of the ‘Joint Vision Statement on India-Vietnam Defence Partnership towards 2030'. pic.twitter.com/253BfwO2de — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) November 16, 2023

The Joint Vision Statement was signed during Rajnath Singh's visit to Vietnam in June 2022.

"They committed to work together for the deepening of the multifaceted bilateral defence ties, spanning across a wide spectrum covering training, capacity building, defence industry cooperation, UN peacekeeping, bilateral ship visits and exercises," the ministry said in a statement.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)