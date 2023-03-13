'Rahul Gandhi, In Shameless Manner...': Government Slams London Remarks

Ahead of the Parliament reopening, opposition leaders, today held a meeting to firm up their floor strategies. They plan to corner the government on issues such as the alleged misuse of probe agencies and the Adani-Hindenburg row.

The meeting, which was attended by 16 parties, was held at Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge's office in the Parliament Complex.

Congress and the other opposition parties will protest today demanding a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) to probe allegations levelled by Hindenburg Research against his group

The Congress is also set for a duel with the BJP over Rahul Gandhi's remarks in the UK over which the saffron party's leaders have been continuously attacking the former party chief.

Several ministers met at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office to discuss how they will take on the Congress over Rahul Gandhi's comments.

As soon as proceedings began in the house, Union Minister Prahlad Joshi asked Rahul Gandhi to apologise for his comments in London.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has also announced a protest against the alleged misuse of agencies. Party leader K Kavitha was yesterday questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case.

Ms Kavitha, 44, has said the BJP is trying to "intimidate my leader", referring to her father KCR, who is hoping for a third consecutive term in power in the state, where assembly elections are due in a few months.

The Budget session of Parliament, which began on January 31, is likely to conclude on April 6.