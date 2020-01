Rajinikanth is the second Indian personality to be featured on 'Man vs Wild'.

Megastar Rajinikanth reportedly suffered minor injuries today when he was shooting for adventurer Bear Grylls's survival show 'Man vs Wild'. Sources say Rajinikanth suffered minor injury on ankle and bruises on his shoulder.

Rajinikanth is the second Indian personality to be featured on 'Man vs Wild' after Prime Minister Narendra Modi appeared on the Discovery Channel programme last year in August.