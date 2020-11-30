Rajinikanth Says Decision Soon On Polls: "Party Said Will Stand By Me"

Rajinikanth met members of the Rajinikanth Makkal Mandram in Chennai today.

Tamil movie actor Rajinikanth today a group of his supporters and he "will announce my decision soon" on his plans for electoral politics. His announcement today came in the backdrop of doctors reportedly advising him against entering politics.

"District office bearers expressed their opinions. They have said they will agree to whatever decision I take. I will announce my decision as soon as possible," the 70-year-old said today after meeting the district secretaries of Rajini Makkal Mandrams was today held at the actor's Raghavendra Kalyana Mandapam in Chennai.

Last month, the actor had hinted that his long-awaited entry to electoral politics may be delayed. A letter attributed to him cited doctors' concern over campaigning during the pandemic and the potential impact on Rajinikanth's health. The letter seemed to indicate the actor had been advised to restrict travel since he has a kidney condition and could be vulnerable to the COVID-19 virus.

The 69-year-old actor later said the letter was "not mine but the doctor's advice is true".

Suspense over Rajinikanth's electoral debut comes just months before the Tamil Nadu Assembly election; it will be the first since the death of the state's two most powerful politicians - J Jayalalithaa of the AIADMK and MK Karunanidhi, leaving a power vacuum to be filled.