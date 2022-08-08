Rajinikanth Has No Plans To Return To Politics

Superstar Rajinikanth has finally denied all the rumours about him starting a political party and also spilled beans about his upcoming movie 'Jailer'.

On monday, the 'Lingaa' actor met with Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi after which he clarified all the rumours.

In an interaction with media outside his residence, No," says Rajinikanth when asked if he plans to return to politics. He directly said "No."

When the megastar was asked if he and Governor RN Ravi discussed anything about politics or the upcoming Parliamentary elections. In response, Rajinikanth shared that talked a lot about politics, but cannot divulge anything to the media.

He added by giving the details about the media, "he loves the spirituality and beliefs in Tamil Nadu. He promised he will do everything in his power for the benefits of the people of TN."

When also asked about his thoughts on GST on food products like milk and curd, he refused to comment on this matter.

Rajinikanth stated that the shooting for his upcoming movie might commence on the 15th or 22nd of this month.

Rajinikanth has teamed up with filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar for a new film titled 'Jailer'.

The project will also star Kannada actor Shivrajkumar in a key role.

Few months ago, the makers of the film, Sun Pictures shared the title poster of Jailer.

The poster features a blood-stained sickle.

The film's announcement has left fans excited. It seems like 'Jailer' will be an action thriller.

Rajinikanth was last seen in 'Annaatthe', directed by Siva, which was released to mixed reviews for Diwali in 2021.