Rajinikanth Fans Throng Theatres As Action Thriller Jailer Hits Screens

Tamil Superstar Rajinikanth's much-awaited Jailer hit the theatres yesterday across the world.

Hundreds of fans thronged theatres for the customary first day first show as Tamil superstar Rajinikanth's Jailer finally released on Thursday after a two-year of long gap.

There was no signature early morning show due to a court order but that didn't dampen the Rajni fan frenzy.

Talking about first day first show at the Rohini Silver Screens in Chennai, one fan told NDTV, "It's a part of our life, it's a festival, it's like new year or Pongal".

A young woman fan, who also came to watch Rajini's Jailer, said, "It was epic, way beyond our expectations, Thalaivar is back".

A group of professionals had applied leave for the first show and marked their attendance in front of the big screen.

Sudarshan, an entrepreneur dad carried his three year old son on his head as he navigated through the crowds into the theatre. He made sure the generation next too would follow his Rajini ritual.

He said, "It's for all generations and thus I came with my son to enjoy thalaivar's treat and fever".

Another fan quickly added, "We have 1G, 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G and now 6G too. But for all generations only one Thalaivar". His friend further qualified it saying "after 5g, the never changing G is Rajini G".

Directed by Nelson, the film also features Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Jackie Shroff, Mohanlal, and Shiva Rajkumar.

Anirudh's music had already turned into chartbuster. Rajinikanth's last film Annathhee did not do well at the box office.

The producers hope that Jailer will reiterate the Star's box office guarantee and establish that Rajni is the big boss of Tamil cinema.

Sreedhar Pillai, a film tracker & industry analyst, said "a lot is riding on jailer for superstar Rajinikanth. He's still holding on. Nobody in world cinema, I don't see anybody in world cinema past 70 who has been a superstar. Till now Rajinikanth is the ultimate superstar".

Rajinikanth aims to prove that he's a superstar who can still both work magic among fans of all generations and at the box office.

Going by fan reactions he would be hoping Jailer would turn into a blockbuster.