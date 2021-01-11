Rajinikanth Asks Fans Not To "Pain" Him With Requests To Overturn Decision

Actor Rajinikanth put out a statement after his fans organised a protest yesterday urging him to withdrawn his decision to opt out of politics.

In December, Rajinikanth was on the brink of launching his political party.

Chennai:

Actor Rajinikanth, who made a stunning about-turn and dropped his political plans last month, appealed to his fans today to stop pressuring him with protests and "not pain me again and again".

The 70-year-old put out a statement after his fans organised a protest yesterday urging him to withdrawn his decision to opt out of politics.

"I have explained reasons for my inability (to enter politics) in detail. I have conveyed my decision. Please don't pain me again and again asking me to enter politics by organising such events," Rajinikanth said.

"Thank you for holding the event in a disciplined and dignified way," he added.

In December, Rajinikanth, on the brink of launching his political party after years of speculation, backed out citing his health.

"My hospitalisation was a warning given by God. My campaign will impact health amid the pandemic," he said, days after he was hospitalized for blood pressure fluctuations during a shoot in Hyderabad.

