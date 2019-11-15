Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Duronto Trains To Charge More For Meals On-Board. Know New Prices

Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Duronto trains have increased the prices for meals on-board.

The Railway Board today increased the prices of meals on-board Rajdhani, Shatabdi and Duronto trains, news agency PTI reported.

The passengers travelling by first AC and Executive class will now pay Rs 35 for a cup of tea, which was earlier Rs 29. Breakfast will now cost Rs 140, up by Rs 7; and lunch and dinner will cost Rs 245, up by Rs 15, the government order said.

The meal prices have also increased for the passengers travelling in second class AC, third class AC and chair car. Passengers travelling in these classes will have to pay Rs 20 for a cup of tea, which was earlier Rs 15. The new price for breakfast will be Rs 105, up by Rs 8; lunch and dinner will cost Rs 185, up by Rs 10.

The government order also said that snacks with regional flavour will be introduced on the trains.

(With Inputs From PTI)

