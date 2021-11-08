Rajasthan Woman Climbs Water Tank, Threatens To Jump Over Land Dispute

The woman was annoyed with her father-in-law who didn't give her share, police said(Representational)

A 52-year-old woman climbed up an overhead water tank and threatened to jump from it over a land-related dispute in Katrathal village in Rajasthan Sikar on Monday, police said.

Tense scenes prevailed for nearly an hour as the woman, Vimlesh, went on top of the water tank demanding a part of the family land be partitioned immediately to her.

"The woman was annoyed with her father-in-law who had transferred his land to her son and did not give her any share. She had apprehensions that her son would sell the transferred land," police said.

Demanding a partition of the land afresh, Vimlesh climbed on the tank and was adamant that the partition be done at the spot. However, she was convinced to come down from the structure, SHO of Dadia police station Subhas Chand said.

