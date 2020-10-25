Rajasthan To Bring Bill Against Farm Laws On October 31: Congress Leader

Rajasthan will bring a bill against the farm laws in the state assembly on October 31 (Representationa)

The Rajasthan government will bring a bill against the Centre's farm laws in the state assembly on October 31, a senior Congress leader said on Sunday.

After Punjab, the Rajasthan government will pass a bill to negate "anti-farmer provisions" in the Centre's three agricultural bills on October 31, Congress national general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal tweeted on Sunday.

"INC is committed to protect our farmers and their rights. Congratulations to Ashok Gehlot-led Govt," Mr Venugopal tweeted.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had earlier said that his government will bring a bill against the Centre's farm laws on the lines of Punjab.

The Punjab assembly recently unanimously passed four bills and adopted a resolution against the farm laws.

The state assembly, which was adjourned on August 24, will resume its business on October 31, according to a notification issued by the Rajasthan Legislative Secretariat on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the BJP said farmers are bearing losses as the Congress government in the state is not implementing the laws enacted by the Centre.

State BJP chief spokesman Ramlal Sharma said his party will oppose the government in the assembly.

He claimed that the government has said that it will bring a bill providing three-year jail for traders if they purchase crops below the minimum support price (MSP).

The entire country knows that only 8-10 per cent purchase is done above the MSP and the rest farmers sell in the open market, he said, adding that if the government introduces such a provision then traders will not come to the state to buy farmers' produce.

"If the government wants to take a decision for the benefit of farmers, then it should mention in the bill that it will bear difference value if farmers'' produce is purchased below the MSP by any trader," Mr Sharma said.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)