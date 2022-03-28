Rajasthan Speaker Directs BJP MLAs To Use iPhones Given On Budget Day

BJP MLAs who have returned the devices should take them again and use them, the Speaker said

After the BJP MLAs returned the iPhones distributed to all legislators in Rajasthan Assembly on Budget day, Speaker CP Joshi on Monday said the phones were given for IT-enabled working of the House and directed the members to use them.

All 200 MLAs in the House were given iPhone-13 along with a briefcase following the budget presentation in the Assembly on February 23.

The BJP decided that its MLAs would return the iPhones citing the financial burden on the state government. Barring a few, all iPhones were deposited.

Joshi told the House on Monday that these phones were given under the direction of the Assembly.

"The intention behind giving the phone was that we are making the entire process of our Assembly IT-enabled. Like this time we did not give the hard copy of the budget, we gave the budget copy on this phone.

"Reports are also being given on this. So, in order to increase the capacity of the honorable members, it is necessary that the phone which has been given to you should be used," the Speaker said.

He said, 'Therefore, Chair directs that all the members of BJP should use these devices." Joshi said that BJP MLAs who have returned the devices should take them again and use them.

