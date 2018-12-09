Rajasthan Records Final Voter Turnout Of 74.21 Per Cent

The state has a total of 4.74-crore electorate. (File)

Rajasthan has recorded a turnout of 74.21 per cent in the Assembly election on Friday, around 1.02 percentage point less than a turnout of 75.23 per cent in 2013.

The polling percentage of female voters was higher (74.66) as compared to male voters (73.80), according to the final-voter turnout released by the election commission on Saturday.

The state has a total of 4.74-crore electorate, that included 2.47-crore males and 2.27-crore females.

Pokaran constituency in Jaisalmer district recorded the highest turnout of 87.47 per cent, whereas the lowest turnout was in Marwar Junction seat of Pali district.

There were as many as 2,274 candidates in 199 out of total 200 seats, which went to polls on Friday. Election in Alwar's Ramgarh seat was postponed and the polling will take place later due to the death of BSP candidate Laxman Singh. Results will be announced on December 11.

The BJP is trying to retain power in the state it won in 2013, when it displaced Ashok Gehlot's Congress government in a state which tends to alternate between the two parties.



