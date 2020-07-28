Rajasthan Live Updates: Ashok Gehlot Holds Cabinet Meeting

Ashok Gehlot said he has spoken to PM Modi on the political situation in Rajasthan. (File)

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has said he has spoken to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to apprise him of the political situation in the state and he has promised him to "get the matter seen."

Mr Gehlot said he also wrote to the prime minister a few days back over the issue, even as the Congress Legislature Party sent a memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovind, seeking his intervention to facilitate an assembly session in the state.

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan Governor has sent back Ashok Gehlot's request for an assembly session from Friday with questions, asserting, however, that he was "in principle" not against the move. Governor Kalraj Mishra has questioned whether MLAs can be given three weeks' notice and how physical distancing can be maintained.

Here are the LIVE Updates on Rajasthan Political Crisis:

Jul 28, 2020 11:02 (IST) Ashok Gehlot holds cabinet meeting

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is holding a cabinet meeting today in Jaipur, a day after Governor Kalraj Mishra sent back his request, with queries, for an assembly session.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has spoken to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a second time, informing him about the conduct of Governor Kalraj Mishra."