Rajasthan Political Crisis: The Congress Legislature Party sent a memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovind, seeking his intervention to facilitate an assembly session in the state.

Rajasthan Live Updates: Ashok Gehlot Holds Cabinet Meeting

Ashok Gehlot said he has spoken to PM Modi on the political situation in Rajasthan. (File)

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has said he has spoken to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to apprise him of the political situation in the state and he has promised him to "get the matter seen."

Mr Gehlot said he also wrote to the prime minister a few days back over the issue, even as the Congress Legislature Party sent a memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovind, seeking his intervention to facilitate an assembly session in the state.

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan Governor has sent back Ashok Gehlot's request for an assembly session from Friday with questions, asserting, however, that he was "in principle" not against the move. Governor Kalraj Mishra has questioned whether MLAs can be given three weeks' notice and how physical distancing can be maintained.

Jul 28, 2020 11:02 (IST)
Ashok Gehlot holds cabinet meeting

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is holding a cabinet meeting today in Jaipur, a day after Governor Kalraj Mishra sent back his request, with queries, for an assembly session.
Jul 28, 2020 11:01 (IST)
Rajasthan Political Crisis Live Updates: Spoke To PM Modi About Governor's Conduct, Ashok Gehlot Tells MLAs
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has spoken to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a second time, informing him about the conduct of Governor Kalraj Mishra."
Jul 28, 2020 10:59 (IST)
Congress Legislature Party's memorandum to President

The Congress Legislature Party has sent a memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovind, seeking his intervention to facilitate an assembly session in the state. 

They claimed in the memorandum to President Kovind that the horse-trading of MLAs was on in Rajasthan to topple an elected government.

Governors of many states are "defying" the Constitution at the behest of the ruling party at the Centre without worrying about the dignity of their posts, they alleged in the memorandum.
