We Will Deploy All Democratic Means To Resolve Rajasthan Deadlock: Congress General Secretary

We will use all the Gandhian weapons of democracy in a peaceful manner, Avinash Pande said

Congress general secretary Avinash Pande on Monday claimed that many among the 19 rebel MLAs, led by ousted deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot, was in the touch with the party leaders.

Mr Pande, also the party's state's in charge, said the Congress will use all available democratic means to resolve the current political deadlock in the state.

"We will use all the Gandhian weapons of democracy in a peaceful manner," Mr Pande said at a press conference.

"As Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot indicated if the need arises, he along with all the people's representatives would plead before the President to protect the democracy," said Mr Pande.

He also said it never happened in the last 70 years that a government having the majority and wanting to call a session is being stopped by the Governor on various pretexts.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)