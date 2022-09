Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot...: Main Actors in Rajasthan Political Theatre

Sachin Pilot was considered the frontrunner for the Chief Minister post if Ashok Gehlot resigned(FILE)

MLAs loyal to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot rebelled Sunday against the Congress high command over the possibility of Sachin Pilot becoming the next Chief Minister, once the veteran leader is elected as the party's national president.

These are the key players in the Rajasthan drama.

Ashok Gehlot: Rajasthan's Chief Minister for the third time, Mr Gehlot was tipped to become the national president of the Congress. He tussled with Sachin Pilot over the Chief Minister's post after the Congress came to power in the state in December 2018. Mr Gehlot succeeded in saving his government in 2020 when Mr Pilot, who was his deputy then, rebelled against him.

Sachin Pilot: Mr Pilot was considered the frontrunner for the Chief Minister post if Ashok Gehlot resigned after being elected as the Congress national president. Mr Pilot was the state Congress chief when the party was in opposition. When the Congress won the assembly elections in December 2018, Mr Pilot staked claim to the Chief Minister's post. But he had to settle for the deputy Chief Minister's job. He was sacked as the deputy Chief Minister and the PCC president for leading a rebellion against Mr Gehlot in 2020.

CP Joshi: Rajasthan Assembly Speaker too was in the race for the Chief Minister's post and said to be Mr Gehlot's first choice if he has to quit as chief minister. Gehlot loyalists gathered at his home Sunday to submit their resignation letters, in a bid to put pressure on the party's central leadership. Joshi has been an AICC general secretary and a Union minister as well.

Ajay Maken and Mallikarjun Kharge: AICC general secretary in charge of Rajasthan Maken and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Kharge were sent to Jaipur by the party high command to talk to MLAs and get them to pass a resolution at a Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meet, authorising party president Sonia Gandhi to pick a successor to Gehlot.

Shanti Dhariwal: A staunch supporter of Ashok Gehlot, Mr Dhariwal is the state's minister for Urban Development and Housing and Parliamentary Affairs. He convened a meeting of Gehlot loyalists at his home on Sunday, putting up a show of strength for the Chief Minister ahead of the CLP meet.

Pratap Singh Khachariyawas: Another minister in the Gehlot government, Mr Khachariyawas has openly supported the Chief Minister and insisted that he should not be replaced. Before the 2018 assembly elections, he was considered close to Sachin Pilot. But during the 2020 crisis, Mr Khachariyawas strongly backed Mr Gehlot.

Govind Singh Dotasra: A Jat leader and Rajasthan Pradesh Congress chief, Mr Dotasra often accompanies Mr Gehlot on his trips in the state. He is considered to be a candidate for the deputy chief minister's post.

Sanyam Lodha: Mr Lodha won the 2018 assembly election as an independent candidate after being denied the party ticket. He was the first to warn the Congress leadership on Sunday that if anyone from the Pilot camp is made the Chief Minister, it will threaten the state government's stability.

Mahesh Joshi and Mahendra Chaudhary: Public Health Engineering Department Minister and the Congress chief whip Mr Joshi and deputy chief whip Mr Chaudhary are said to have coordinated with loyalist MLAs, asking them to reach Mr Dhariwal's place on Sunday evening.

Rajendra Gudha: One of the six BSP-turned-Congress MLAs and a minister, Mr Gudha was said to be in the Gehlot camp earlier. But when Mr Gehlot appeared set to contest the party president's election, he seemed to switch sides.

Babu Lal Nagar: Independent MLA Babu Lal Nagar was with Mr Gehlot during the 2020 crisis but has now praised Pilot. Still, he was with the Gehlot loyalists on Sunday.

Subhash Garg: A minister in the Gehlot government, Mr Garg is the only Rashtriya Lok Dal MLA in the state. He is a Gehlot loyalist and key leader involved in Sunday's show of strength in Jaipur.

Dharmendra Rathore: Rajasthan's Tourism Development Corporation (RTDC) chairman Mr Rathore is close to Mr Gehlot, and is said to have played an important role in Sunday's developments.

