Who Is Avinash Pande, Congress's UP Chief Replacing Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

The 65-year-old leader served as a Rajya Sabha MP from Maharashtra from 2010 to 2016. He fought elections to enter the Upper House in 2008 too, but lost to industrialist Rahul Bajaj by just one vote.

Mr Pande had been serving as Congress's in-charge for Jharkhand before his latest posting. Earlier, he handled the party's affairs in Rajasthan.

The seasoned politician started his career in the last 1970s with Congress's student wing, National Students' Union of India. He later rose through the ranks of Youth Congress before joining the Maharashtra unit of Congress.

Born in Nagpur, Mr Pande holds a Master's degrees in Economic and Public Administration and is also a lawyer by education.