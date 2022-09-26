Rajasthan Congress Crisis Live Updates: Ajay Maken, Mallikarjun Kharge Return To Delhi

The MLAs said they wanted either Mr Gehlot or his pick to be Chief Minister. (File)

A crisis is brewing in Rajasthan as more than 90 Rajasthan Congress MLAs loyal to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot threatened to resign on Sunday, ahead of the Congress' presidential elections for which Ashok Gehlot is the frontrunner.

Reports that the Congress leadership wants Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot to replace Ashok Gehlot as Rajasthan Chief Minister has triggered the crisis.

The MLAs said they wanted either Mr Gehlot or his pick to be Chief Minister. They additionally said that the next Chief Minister must be one who supported the government during rival Sachin Pilot's 2020 revolt against Mr Gehlot.

Sources in Delhi said the MLAs were "misled". To arrest the crisis, Congress president Sonia Gandhi sent two central leaders to Jaipur to speak to the MLAs individually.

