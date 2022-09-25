Ashok Gehlot On Congress Crisis: 'Nothing In My Hands, MLAs Angry'

Sources said Ashok Gehlot spoke on the phone with KC Venugopal. (FILE)

As more than 90 Rajasthan Congress MLAs loyal to him threatened to resign tonight, Ashok Gehlot reportedly told the party's central leadership that it was “not in his hands”.

The MLAs met with the Speaker and claimed they will resign if Ashok Gehlot's rival Sachin Pilot is made Chief Minister.

Sources said Mr Gehlot spoke on the phone with KC Venugopal, a Congress leader close to the leadership, and said, "Nothing is in my hands".

The MLAs want either Mr Gehlot or his pick to be Chief Minister instead of Sachin Pilot, believed to be the central leaders' choice.

They raised Sachin Pilot's rebellion in 2020 and said the next Chief Minister must be one who supported the Gehlot government at the time.