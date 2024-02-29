Rajasthan Police Seize 7 Vehicles, Recover 484 Cartons Of Fake Liquor

The liquor was being smuggled from Punjab. (Representational Pic)

Rajasthan Police has recovered 484 cartons of illicit Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) and seized seven vehicles, including a truck, in Rajasthan's Sanchore district, police said on Thursday.

The liquor was being smuggled from Punjab and to Gujarat, they said.

Additional Director General (Crime) Dinesh MN said that on the information of the Police Headquarters Crime Branch team, the police station raided the house of Ganpat Lal in Paladar village.

The team seized 484 cartons of different brands of Punjab-made liquor from four cars, a truck and two pickup trolleys parked there.

He said that the team had received information that liquor was being smuggled in trucks from Punjab to Sanchore police station area and then being loaded in other small vehicles and sent to Gujarat.

Two men fled the spot after seeing police, leaving the vehicles behind, he said.

