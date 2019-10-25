Will Act Against People Who Post Photos With Arms Online: Rajasthan Cops

Several people post their pictures with guns, bullets and other arms and ammunition on social media.

Action will be taken against those who post pictures with arms and ammunition on social media platforms in Rajasthan, an official said.

A senior official of the Anti-Terrorist Squad and the Special Operations Group of the Rajasthan Police has issued directions to all range Inspector Generals and Superintendents of Police to identify such people.

"Prompt action against such persons will be taken under the Arms Act, IT Act and RAJPASA (Rajasthan Prevention of Anti-Social Activities act)," a senior police official told PTI.

The orders were issued by the Additional Director General of Police (ATS & SOG) Anil Paliwal recently.

"The range IGs and SPs have been asked to identity such elements active on social media and taken action against them. This was done in view of rising trend of such posts on social media platforms which creates terror among people," the police officer said.

Members of different criminal gangs who operate in western Rajasthan and in areas which share border with Haryana are active on social media platforms, particularly Facebook, and posts such pictures. "This encourages others," he said.

