Barmer Pandal Accident Is Due To Government Negligence: Vasundhara Raje

Vasundhara Raje said the inquiry report on the Barmer pandal collapse should be out soon (PTI File Photo)

Former chief minister Vasundhara Raje Wednesday termed the Barmer pandal tragedy a fallout of administrative and governmental negligence and said the inquiry report should be out soon.

The pandal under which people were listening to a "Ram Katha" at Jasol village in Barmer district had collapsed due to strong winds and rain Sunday evening, leaving at least 15 dead and over 70 injured.

Ms Raje visited the incident site and met those injured in the tragedy at the hospital.

She also met the kin of the victims, expressing condolences.

Talking to the media in Jodhpur, Ms Raje said, "I visited the spot where the tragedy took place. It was evident that there was a grave administrative and governmental negligence. Nobody obtained details about the event in advance."

She added that even the electricity arrangements were not taken care of.

The former Rajasthan chief minister said the inquiry report should be out soon so that the responsibility could be fixed.

The Jodhpur divisional commissioner is holding an inquiry into the incident.

