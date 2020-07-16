Notices On Walls Of Rebels As Rajasthan Congress Drives Home Message

Rajasthan: Congress sent notices to party leaders who didn't attend party meeting

The Rajasthan Congress has served notices to 19 party leaders for not attending key party meetings amid the crisis sparked by the revolt of Sachin Pilot. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's government has been pushed to the brink of collapse following Mr Pilot's rebellion, who has, however, said he won't join the BJP.

The Congress sent the notices via SMS, WhatsApp, email and post - and to make doubly sure the "missing" leaders don't evade the notices, the documents in Hindi and English have been pasted on the walls outside their homes.

"Regrettably, it was noticed that some members deliberately chose to avoid attending the same despite full knowledge of the event," the Congress said in the notice.

"You are requested to attend the meeting of the Congress Legislature Party. Any failure to participate without providing valid and adequate reasons in advance in writing to the undersigned will be deemed to be clear and categorical evidence of your intention to disassociate from the Indian National Congress and its ideology and will invite action as per the relevant statute and the Constitution of India," the Congress said in the notice.

The leaders have been told to reply to the notice in two days.

Since Sunday, Mr Pilot has been in Delhi - and at a resort in adjoining Gurgaon - while he plans his next move with some 20 Congress MLAs. They have been with him so far after he revolted against the Congress.

Mr Pilot has ruled out a resolution that does not involve him being promoted to Chief Minister. The young leader has accused Congress veteran Ashok Gehlot of brazenly undermining and humiliating him since the Congress was elected to Rajasthan in December 2018.