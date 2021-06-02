Rajasthan Man Kills Wife, Drags Body On Road. Son Dies Of Injuries: Cops

The accused dragged his wife's body for 70-80 metres on the street (Representational)

A man hacked his wife to death and dragged her body for several metres on the street in Rajasthan's Kota, police said on Wednesday, adding that their nine-month-old son who was injured in the attack died in hospital later.

After the incident which took place in Rampura on Tuesday night, the man surrendered to the police.

Following a brawl, Pintu alias Sunil Valmiki (40), a resident of Bhatapada area, attacked his wife Seema (35) with an axe which led to her death on the spot, Deputy Superintendent of Police and Circle Officer Ram Kalyan said.

He then dragged her body for 70-80 metres on the street which created panic and terror in the area, the DSP said.

Leaving the body on the street, Valmiki surrendered at Rampura police station and confessed to the crime.

The couple's son Avinash was injured during the incident and died during treatment in hospital on Wednesday morning, police said.

However, it is not clear how the child suffered injuries.

Police has sent the bodies of the woman and the child for post-mortem, the DSP said.

A probe is underway to ascertain the motive behind the murder, he said.