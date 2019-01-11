In Botched Delivery, Nurse 'Pulls Too Hard' Leaving Baby's Head In Womb

The nurse and his colleague deposited the lower part of the foetus in Ramgarh centre's mortuary.

A nurse at a government hospital in Rajasthan, delivering a baby, pulled so hard at the tiny body that it split and the head was left in the womb. The story took on even more disturbing proportions as the male nurse and his colleague tried to cover up the crime.

After he botched up the delivery so horribly, the nurse at Ramgarh health centre on Jaisalmer deposited the baby's body in the mortuary without informing anyone that its head was left inside the woman's body.

The nurse asked the family of the woman to take her to Jodhpur for further treatment.

The health centre staff also allegedly lied to the gynaecologist at Jodhpur Umaid hospital that they finished the delivery and left the placenta in the womb.

When a team of doctors headed by Dr Ravindra Sankhla operated on the woman again, they were shocked to find the baby's head is in the womb.

The woman's relatives were informed and her husband lodged a complaint against the Ramgarh hospital staff. No arrests have been made so far.

The woman is said to be fighting for her life at the hospital.