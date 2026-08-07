Rajasthan Hotel Operator Shot After Food Delay Row, Dies In Ambulance Crash

A hotel operator who was allegedly shot by a man following a dispute over delay in serving food died after the ambulance carrying him overturned on the way to Jodhpur, police said on Friday.

According to police, a group of men reached Neelkanth Hotel in Kharnal village in Nagaur district when an argument broke out with the hotel operator as the food allegedly did not arrive on time.

The dispute escalated and one of the youths allegedly took out a pistol and shot the hotel operator, identified as Ramkumar alias Ramdas (40), a native of Bihar, in the chest, leaving him critically injured.

"Locals rushed him to the JLN Hospital in Nagaur, from where he was referred to Jodhpur after primary treatment due to his serious condition," SHO Kitab Devi said.

However, near Khinvsar, the ambulance carrying him lost control and overturned into a roadside ditch, she added.

Police said a team from Khinvsar police station reached the spot after receiving information and shifted the injured to a government hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

The body has been kept in the mortuary, police said. A forensic team collected evidence from the initial crime scene in Kharnal village, and efforts are underway to trace the accused involved in the shooting, officials added.

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