12 Dead, 10 Injured As Mini Bus Overturns In Rajasthan's Nagaur

The mini bus overturned after the driver lost control of the vehicle in an attempt to save a bull

Twelve people were killed and 10 others injured when the mini bus they were travelling in overturned while attempting to save a bull in Nagaur district of Rajasthan on Saturday.

The accident occurred early in the morning, police said, adding that the victims were on their way to Hisar in Haryana from Maharashtra's Latur.

A bull suddenly came in the middle of the highway, forcing the driver to apply sudden breaks, but he could not control the vehicle which overturned.

Twelve people, including six women, were killed in the incident and 10 were injured. Four of the injured persons were admitted to the SMS hospital in Jaipur in a critical condition, while the remaining six were being treated at a Nagaur hospital, the police said.

Ten of the 12 deceased persons were identified as Bhagwan, Sumitra, Palliram, Mayuri, Ramprasad, Govind, Shivprasad, Siddhi, Salu Bai and Supriya.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.