Rajasthan Government Orders Probe Into Last 5 Years' Job Recruitment Scams

CM Bhajan Lal Sharma ordered a comprehensive probe into the recruitment processes of state employees.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma ordered a comprehensive investigation into the recruitment processes of state employees in the past five years, amidst allegations of fraudulent activities in obtaining government jobs.

In an official statement, the government disclosed that some individuals have reportedly secured positions by submitting fake educational documents and using proxy candidates to take exams on their behalf. This prompted the state to initiate a thorough review of all recruitments made during this period.

"The state government has been informed that in the recruitments made in various departments over the past five years, some candidates have obtained government jobs by presenting fake educational qualification documents and using dummy candidates to sit for the exams," the order reads.

It also said, "Considering the seriousness of the matter, each department should form an internal committee to investigate whether the person who took the exam and the person employed as a public servant are the same individuals for employees recruited in the past five years,"

Additionally, a thorough examination of the recruited employees' educational qualification documents, application forms submitted at the time of application, photos, and signatures will also be done.

"After the investigation, information about employees whose recruitments appear suspicious should be provided to the SOG," the order reads.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)