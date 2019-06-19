Rajasthan Government To Remain Alert After Bihar Children Deaths

Directions have been issued to the health department and all government hospitals to remain alert and make prior arrangements to deal with the disease, Health Minister Raghu Sharma said

All India | | Updated: June 19, 2019 16:50 IST
Jaipur: 

The Rajasthan government has directed officials to remain alert in the state after over 100 children died in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district due to acute encephalitis syndrome (AES).

Directions have been issued to the health department and all government hospitals to remain alert and make prior arrangements to deal with the disease, Health Minister Raghu Sharma said

The Supreme Court today agreed to hear a plea seeking a direction to the Centre to urgently constitute a team of medical experts for the treatment of the children in Bihar's Muzaffarpur.

The disease appears with symptoms that may include headache, fever, confusion, a stiff neck, and vomiting. Complications may include seizures, hallucinations, trouble speaking, memory problems, and problems with hearing. Causes of encephalitis include viruses like herpes simplex virus and rabies as well as bacteria, fungi, or parasites.

