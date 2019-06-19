Supreme Court To Hear Plea As Encephalitis Death Rises To 130: 10 Facts

Hospitals, struggling to deal with the situation, are admitting four children to a bed

New Delhi: A petition seeking urgent action over the health crisis in Bihar's Muzaffarnagar, where over 100 children have died with Acute Encephalitis Syndrome, will be heard on Monday. The petition asked the court to order the state and the Centre to set up 500 Intensive Care Units and station enough doctors. It also asked that a team of medical experts be set up to deal with the crisis. Amid mounting criticism from angry parents, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar visited Muzzaffarpur yesterday for the first time since the outbreak began.