Nitish Kumar's First Visit Today To Encephalitis Ground Zero, Toll 126

Acute Encephalitis Syndrome is a viral disease causing mild flu-like symptoms

Highlights Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to visit Muzzaffarpur Acute Encephalitis Syndrome in Bihar has killed 126 children Health Minister Harsh Vardhan chaired high-level meeting on Monday

A deadly outbreak of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome in Bihar has killed 126 children, with 107 deaths reported from Muzzaffarpur and its surrounding districts. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will today make his first visit to Muzzaffarpur since the outbreak began 17 days ago.

According to official data available till late Monday night, 85 children died at the Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital in Muzzaffarpur with a further 18 dying at the Kejriwal Maternity Hospital. The Chief Minister had earlier announced "an ex gratia payment of Rs 4 lakh to the next of the kin of those who have died".

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan chaired a high-level meeting yesterday that was also attended by officials from the Health Ministry, AIIMS and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), in which he said there was "urgent need for an inter-disciplinary, high-quality research team".

"To establish the cause of the disease, there is an urgent need for an inter-disciplinary, high-quality research team. The research team shall work with the children suffering from AES looking at various aspects including periodicity, the cycle of disease, environmental factors, and metrological data, besides other factors," the health minister, who was a doctor before entering politics said.

Dr Vardhan, who visited Muzzaffarpur hospitals on Sunday, also directed the establishment of five virological labs across different districts in the state and the setting-up of a 100-bed paediatric Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH).

In response to the outbreak the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) yesterday sent notices to the Union Health Ministry and the Bihar government.

"The NHRC has taken suo motu cognisance of media reports about the rising number of deaths of children due to acute encephalitis syndrome (AES) in Muzaffarpur district of Bihar in the past few days," an official said.

The response is expected within four weeks, the NHRC said, adding that deaths of children in such large numbers despite reported measure by government agencies could indicate a "possible flaw" in proper implementation of vaccination and awareness programmes.

Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) is a viral disease that causes mild flu-like symptoms such as high fever, convulsions and headaches. The state health department has cited hypoglycemia, a condition caused by very low level of blood sugar, as one of the main reasons for the deaths.

Bihar health officials are also struggling to deal with a heatwave that has killed over 70 people.

Skymet weather reports suggested that the mercury rose to as high as 45.8 degree Celsius in Gaya and Patna, making it the highest all over the country on Saturday and Sunday. The city of Gaya responded by enforcing Section 144 and banning large gatherings during the day.

Gaya, a dry and dusty city some 116 km from state capital Patna, is among the areas in Bihar worst affected by the heat wave; deaths have also been reported from Aurangabad and Nawada, with 27 dying in Aurangabad alone last week.

The country is witnessing its worst heatwave this year with four cities in north India on a record high. Delhi, Churu in Rajasthan and Banda and Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh have witnessed temperatures of 48 degrees Celsius and above.

A heat wave is declared when temperature remains at 45 degrees Celsius and above for two days running. It gets a "severe" tag when mercury touches 47 degrees.

With input from ANI