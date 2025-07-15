Assam Reports 26 Japanese Encephalitis Deaths, Makes Up 50% Of India's Cases

In a concerning development, Assam has reported 12 additional deaths from Japanese Encephalitis in the past week, bringing the state's total fatalities from the disease this year to 26, government sources told NDTV.

The bigger concern is that the virus has now spread to 33 of 35 districts, with only Dima Hasao and Hailakandi remaining unaffected, the state government has sent alerts to all district health authorities.

"Japanese encephalitis is endemic to Assam. Every year, we have cases of JE and the virus, the vector, and the host. Every element of the disease is present in Assam. About 50 percent case load of Japanese encephalitis in India is in Assam," Dr. Lakshmanan, Mission Director of the National Health Mission (NHM), Assam told NDTV.

Japanese encephalitis is endemic in Assam, with the virus, mosquito vector, and intermediate hosts like pigs and birds being prevalent year-round. This year alone, Assam has 300 confirmed cases of JE virus infections.

The cases of the disease in Assam have been on the rise since April. According to Dr. Achyut Baishya, Principal of Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), the disease is affecting people across all age groups, but children under 10 and adults over 60 are the most vulnerable.

"These cases have started coming from the month of April itself and casualty is increasing. It has all age groups but it is more among those below 10 years and above 60 years," Achyut Baishya said.

Japanese Encephalitis is a viral, mosquito-borne disease that can affect individuals across all age groups - from infants to the elderly. Achyut Baishya further emphasised that JE is endemic in Assam.

Districts such as Jorhat, Sivasagar, Dibrugarh, Lakhimpur, and Biswanath remain JE hotspots. However, cases are now also emerging from lower Assam districts like Kamrup, Nalbari, and Goalpara, indicating a wider spread.

Since 2013, Assam has undertaken massive vaccination drives, targeting at least 1 crore people annually, with JE vaccines now also part of the routine immunization programme for all newborns in the state.

In 2022, Assam had around 550 confirmed Japanese encephalitis cases. Between 2020 and 2023, the state witnessed more than 600 confirmed cases of the disease. Japanese encephalitis is a rapidly progressing illness and can turn critical within just 2-4 days of the onset of symptoms.