The Rajasthan government on Sunday said it has invited the Rajput Karni Sena and Rajput associations to be a party in its review petition in the Supreme Court against its order allowing the release of film "Padmaavat".Rajasthan Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria told news agency IANS that the invitation was given to "strengthen the case" against the Hindi movie which critics say distorts Rajput history. Lokendra Singh Kalvi, the founder of Rajput Karni Sena, told IANS that he was excited over the new development.He quoted Mr Kataria as saying that "we should all cooperate with each other in court to strengthen our case". But the protests against the movie will continue, Mr Kalvi said.