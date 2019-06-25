Rajasthan Farmer Who Committed Suicide Wasn't Under Debt: Sachin Pilot

Sohan Lal Meghwal put out a Facebook video before committing suicide.

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot said on Tuesday said that Sohan Lal Meghwal, the farmer who committed suicide in Sri Ganganagar district "wasn't actually under debt".

"From whatever information I have received so far, the person was not actually under debt. However, the incident is regrettable. The state government is fully committed in securing a better future for the farmers in the state," Mr Pilot said.

"We have given some commitments in our manifesto and the government is absolutely confident and will ensure that the farming community will have a better future in the state. We are putting a lot of efforts to elevate their condition. The government is announcing financial help to the farmers and we have made it clear that all loans that the farmers have taken will be waived off," he added.

The 45-year-old farmer left behind a farewell video and a two-page note accusing the Ashok Gehlot government of not honouring its pre-poll promise of waiving bank loans.

The farmer reportedly blamed Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his deputy, Sachin Pilot, in the note. "They had promised that the loans would be waived off within 10 days of their government coming to power. Their government is here now, but what has happened to their promise?" sources quoted it as saying.

His farewell video contained an emotional message for the government. "I am killing myself, but I would like to urge the Ashok Gehlot government to take note of farmers' grievances and pay back their dues. I want to apologise to my family too, if I have done them any wrong. I hope that unity returns to this village after my death," he was heard saying.

The farmer also reportedly requested his fellow-farmers to not conduct his last rites until they are freed of their debts.

(With Inputs From ANI)

