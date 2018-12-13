Rajasthan Election Result 2018 Live Update: Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot Arrive In Delhi To Meet Rahul Gandhi

Top Congress leaders will meet Congress President Rahul Gandhi today in Delhi at residence. The Congress legislature party (CLP) in Rajasthan on Wednesday passed a single-line resolution authorising party president Rahul Gandhi to decide name of the chief minister.
In all the three states where Congress has emerged victorious signalling a newfound energy in the party ranks to stop the BJP juggernaut before the 2019 general elections, the newly-elected MLAs met in the presence of party's central observers, while party leaders also met governors in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan to stake government formation claims.
In Rajasthan, the top contenders for the top post are Pradesh Congress Committee president Sachin Pilot and former chief minister Ashok Gehlot, both of whom won huge victories in their constituencies.
Here are the LIVE updates on the Rajasthan Assembly election result and Congress' meet with Rahul Gandhi to decide the next chief minister:
Observers have taken everyone's opinion, in a peaceful way. Congress President Rahul Gandhi had to take a decision, observers have arrived in Delhi. A discussion will be held and the decision will be taken today.
Ms Mayawati added that her party's aim is to keep the BJP out of power. And that is why they have decided to support the Congress in Madhya Pradesh.
- Congress made a stunning comeback in Rajasthan winning 99 of 199 seats.
- Sources in the party say Ashok Gehlot has emerged as the front-runner for the post. Another popular choice for Rajasthan's next chief minister is Sachin Pilot.
- Rajasthan has a 200-member assembly, but polling on Alwar's Ramgarh constituency was postponed following the death of the Bahujan Samaj Party candidate.
- Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said the selection of chief ministers in the three states will be done "smoothly".
- Mr Gandhi also said that the party effectively "ironed out" tensions among the leaders within the party in various states ahead of the elections.