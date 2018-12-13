Rajasthan Election Result 2018 Live Update: Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot Arrive In Delhi To Meet Rahul Gandhi

Rajasthan Election Result 2018: Rahul Gandhi will decide the chief minister of Rajasthan.

Top Congress leaders will meet Congress President Rahul Gandhi today in Delhi at residence. The Congress legislature party (CLP) in Rajasthan on Wednesday passed a single-line resolution authorising party president Rahul Gandhi to decide name of the chief minister.

In all the three states where Congress has emerged victorious signalling a newfound energy in the party ranks to stop the BJP juggernaut before the 2019 general elections, the newly-elected MLAs met in the presence of party's central observers, while party leaders also met governors in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan to stake government formation claims.

In Rajasthan, the top contenders for the top post are Pradesh Congress Committee president Sachin Pilot and former chief minister Ashok Gehlot, both of whom won huge victories in their constituencies.

Here are the LIVE updates on the Rajasthan Assembly election result and Congress' meet with Rahul Gandhi to decide the next chief minister: