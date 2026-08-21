Rajasthan Girls' College Principal Apologises After Massive Protest Over "Misbehaviour" With Student

The principal of a government college in Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan, had to eventually apologise in writing following a massive protest against him over his alleged misbehaviour with a female student. The principal, Manoj Kumar Kulhar, came under fire after several videos of protests against him went viral on social media. The students demanded an apology and an assurance that such an incident would not be repeated in the future.

The students accused Kulhar, principal of Seth Netram Maghraj Tibrewala Government Girls College in Jhunjhunu, of pulling a student by her hair and using foul language over a trivial matter of where she was sitting. This is the largest government girls' college in the district, with a strength of about 2,000 students.

Following the uproar on the college campus, after initially questioning the protesting students how they could demand an apology, the principal did apologise. "I, Manoj Kumar, apologise to the student (her name)," said the apology written in Hindi on a notebook page.

The students noted that he did not give a written assurance that such behaviour would not be repeated. He did say that much verbally.

"Pulled Her By Hair"

According to Priya Mitharwal, who led the protest against the principal, the incident took place on Wednesday, August 19, when a student was pulled by her hair from behind by the principal just because she was sitting on a bench. Mitharwal further claimed that the female student was not only physically mistreated by the principal but he also used offensive language against her.

Following this, several students staged a protest inside the college and locked the main porch gate of the college, demanding an apology and a dignified environment for students on the campus.

"He cannot touch students. If she had done anything wrong, then action could have been taken according to the college rules and regulations," Mitharwal, who is also the district secretary of the Student Federation of India (SFI), told NDTV. "Touching a female student is completely unacceptable," she added.

"Touched Her As A Guardian"

Speaking with NDTV, Shourya Buri, assistant professor at Netram Girls College, denied the accusations against the principal, saying no misbehaviour ever took place. He further said that the female student was not pulled by her hair. The principal just "touched her as a guardian", the professor said.

"Our principal is a nice person, and he has been working tirelessly for the college's betterment since he took charge," the professor said in the principal's defence.

Principal Apologised

The police have said that the allegations against the principal are part of an investigation and that the matter should be handled by the college administration. "The issue has been resolved. The situation is peaceful on the college campus after the principal's apology in writing," a police officer told NDTV.