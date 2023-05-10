'(Ashok Gehlot) Doesn't Trust MLAs...': PM's Dig Over Congress Infighting

This was the PM's third visit this year to Rajasthan, which goes to polls in December.

In a swipe at Congress over the public spat between its two top Rajasthan leaders, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today questioned what sort of government doesn't trust its own MLAs and they in return don't trust the Chief Minister (Ashok Gehlot).

"Everyone in the government is competing to insult each other. When the (Chief Minister's) chair has been in trouble for all five years (of the Congress government), who will care about Rajasthan's development," he said.

Rajasthan Congress leader and former deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot had yesterday said Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's leader seemed to be the BJP's Vasundhara Raje and not Sonia Gandhi.

Mr Pilot further said he would not quit the party, as he didn't want to ruin its chances ahead of the Rajasthan election later this year. Instead, he announced a "Jan Sangharsh Yatra" from Ajmer to Jaipur to highlight corruption.

The riposte followed Ashok Gehlot's stunning remarks last weekend that former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje helped save his government when Sachin Pilot revolted in 2020 along with a few MLAs.

Ashok Gehlot, with PM Modi on stage, said his state has surpassed Gujarat, PM Modi's home state, in development.

"I welcome PM Modi. I am happy that PM will dedicate national highway and railway projects today... Good work has happened in Rajasthan, roads are good in Rajasthan. Earlier we used to compete with Gujarat and feel that we are lagging behind, but now we've moved forward," Ashok Gehlot said.

The Prime Minister, who unveiled a series of development projects at an event in Rajsamand, said some people are filled with negativity and can't see any good things happening in the country.

"Today I have inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of infrastructure projects worth more than Rs 5,500 crore. I congratulate the people of Rajasthan for these development projects. Our government is focusing on providing modern infrastructure in Rajasthan," the Prime Minister said.

"If enough medical colleges had been built earlier, we would not have had to face the shortage of doctors, if every household had got water, we would not have had to start the Rs 3.5 lakh crore Jal Jeevan Mission. Negative people do not have far-sighted vision, and they can't think beyond their political interests," he added.

Governor Kalraj Mishra and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot received PM Modi at the airport.

