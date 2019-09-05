Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Says PM Modi A Good Orator

Ashok Gehlot was addressing a press conference at the police headquarters in Jaipur. (File)

Close on the heels of senior Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor and Jairam Ramesh praising Narendra Modi, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also on Wednesday appreciated the Prime Minister's oratory skills.

Answering a query on his opinion on PM Modi, who is about to complete 100 days in his second term as PM soon, Mr Gehlot said: "I do believe that Modi is a good orator. That is his specialty and he is earning from this good quality."

He was addressing a press conference at the police headquarters in Jaipur.

On Congress leader DK Shivakumar's arrest, he said the investigating agencies are working under the Central government's pressure.

"The action is being taken against them in a vindictive mode," he alleged.

