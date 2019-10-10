Rajasthan Assembly By-Election 2019: Sachin Pilot Confident Congress Will Win Both Bypoll Seats

Rajasthan Assembly Bypolls: Sachin Pilot said Congress would win both seats - Mandawa and the Khinvsar

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress unit president Sachin Pilot today exuded confidence that the party will win the by-election in the Mandawa and the Khimsasr Assembly constituencies.

Assembly By-elections will be held in the Mandawa (Jhunjhunu) and the Khinvsar (Nagaur) segments in Rajasthan on October 21.

"The party will win both the seats," Sachin Pilot said confidently. He said the party was trying to ensure that people vote on the basis of the works done by the Congress government in the state.

The Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee president said local issues were important in the bypolls and people were judging the performance of the state government. He also said the MPs in the state should adopt villages to facilitate development.

The by-elections were necessitated after Khinvsar MLA Hanuman Beniwal and Mandava MLA (BJP) Narendra Kumar were elected to the Lok Sabha in May this year.



