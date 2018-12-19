Rajasthan Becomes Third Congress State To Announce Farm Loan Waiver

The Congress recently won the Rajasthan Assembly polls. (File)

The Congress government in Rajasthan has announced loan waiver for farmers - a key election promise of the party that has helped to come to power in the three heartland states in the recent round of assembly elections. In Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, Chief Ministers Kamal Nath and Bhupesh Baghel have signed off on the waiver hours after taking oath on Monday.

In Rajasthan, the Ashok Gehlot-led government had sought 10 days to announce the waiver, but managed to do it before the week is out.

Under the scheme, loans upto Rs 2 lakh will be waived, news agency ANI reported. It would involve a extra expenditure of Rs 18,000 crore for the state exchequer.

It also comes two days after a cellphone video of Rahul Gandhi was widely circulated on Twitter. Asked about loan waivers outside parliament, the Congress chief is seen saying "Dekha aapne? Aapne dekha? Shuru ho gaya na kaam? (You see? Haven't we started work?)". Then grinning broadly, he walks in.

Today, Mr Gandhi tweeted a jibe about the BJP governments in Assam and Gujarat.

The Congress party has managed to wake the CM's of Assam & Gujarat from their deep slumber.



PM is still asleep. We will wake him up too. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 19, 2018

On Tuesday, a day after the Congress governments in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh waived farm loans, the government of Sarbananda Sonowal waived loans of nearly 8 lakh farmers in Assam. Hours later, the Vijay Rupani government said it would forgo rural electricity bills to the tune of Rs 650 crore.