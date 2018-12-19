Niti Aayog's Rajiv Kumar Counters Rahul Gandhi On Farm Loan Waivers

Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar said farm loan waiver is not a solution to farm sector distress

Joining the debate on farm loan waivers, Niti Aayog Wednesday said such a move helps only a fraction of farmers and is no solution to mitigate agrarian distress.

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has been pressing the government on the issue, saying he will not let Prime Minister Narendra Modi sleep until a loan waiver is given to all farmers.

"Farm loan waiver is not a solution to farm sector distress. It is not a solution but is palliative," Niti Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar said at a press conference after the release of its 'Strategy for New India @ 75' document.

Niti Aayog Member and agriculture policy expert Ramesh Chand also echoed Mr Kumar's opinion, saying the biggest problem with loan waiver is that it will benefit only a small fraction of farmers.

"In poorer states, only 10-15 per cent of farmers are benefited from loan waiver as few number of farmers get institutional loans in such states. In many states, not even 25 per cent of farmers avail institutional credit," Mr Chand pointed out.

He noted that when you have this kind of variations in states in terms of farmers' access to institutional credit, it is not worth spending so much money on farm loan waivers.

"Even CAG report says that farm loan waivers does not help. Loan waivers is no solution to address distress in farm sector," Mr Chand said.

Both Mr Kumar and Mr Chand said the Aayog will suggest to the Ministry of Agriculture to link allocations to states to reform measures undertaken by them in the farm sector.