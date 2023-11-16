'Want To Make Rajasthan A $350 Billion Economy': Union Minister

"BJP has prepared its manifesto to make Rajasthan advanced," said Arjun Ram Meghwal (File)

Expressing confidence that the BJP will win the Rajasthan election 2023 to be held on November 25, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Thursday said that the saffron party wants to make the state a "USD 350 billion economy."

This comes after the BJP released its manifesto for Rajasthan that promises schemes for youth, women, farmers, and labourers.

"BJP has prepared its manifesto to make Rajasthan advanced. In that manifesto, there are schemes for youth, women, farmers, and labourers. We want to make Rajasthan a 350 billion dollar economy," said the senior BJP leader Meghwal.

The party's manifesto outlines several key resolutions aimed at improving the lives of citizens: The party plans to increase the financial assistance provided to farmers under this scheme to Rs 12,000 per year under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme.

The Laho Incentive scheme aims to support poor families by providing a savings bond at the birth of their daughters. The bond will mature over time, providing Rs 26,000 in class 6, Rs 18,000 in class 9, Rs 10,000 in class 10, Rs 12,000 in class 11, Rs 14,000 in class 12, Rs 50,000 in the first and last year of vocational courses, and a lump sum of Rs 1 lakh at the age of 21.

BJP also aims to help the economically weaker families' students, who will receive annual assistance of Rs 1,200 to purchase school bags, books, and uniforms through Direct Benefit Transfer.

It also plans to invest Rs 40,000 crores in the health sector under the Bhamashah Health Infrastructure Mission, which aims to expand and modernize health infrastructure.

The party plans to form a Special Investigation Team to quickly investigate paper leak cases and take strict action against the culprits.

Speaking on allegations of corruption against the Congress government in the state and the BJP's promise of inquiry into it, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said, "These are very serious allegations. The massive corruption that has taken place will be inquired into by an SIT and action will be taken."

"We have to stop corruption. When we stop corruption, the money, and the available funds can become available to the poor. We will make an adequate system for this. We have had a detailed discussion and drafted this," added Prahlad Joshi.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas also slammed BJP over LPG gas rates, as well as, the prices of petrol and diesel.

He said, "Why is BJP doing drama? Why are they making announcements? They hold the Central government, and they can make the rates of cylinder Rs 450 and implement it from tomorrow. BJP only decides the rate of cylinder, petrol and diesel. They shouldn't do drama as the public understands that. They don't need to announce anything in the manifesto. They have the treasure of the whole country. They should pass the orders today itself."

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda released the party's 'Sankalp Patra' (manifesto) for forthcoming Rajasthan assembly polls in Jaipur on Thursday.

During this, BJP national president JP Nadda, along with Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, Rajasthan BJP President CP Joshi, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Vasundhara Raje, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Satish Poonia, and others, were present on the occasion.

The Sankalp Patra has been named 'Aapano Agranee Rajasthan Sankalp Patr 2003' (our leading Rajasthan manifesto).

During the manifesto release, BJP National President JP Nadda emphasised the party's commitment to its manifesto, contrasting it with other parties for whom, he claimed, is merely a formality. He asserted that for the BJP, the manifesto serves as a roadmap for development.

Rajasthan is set to undergo assembly polls on November 25 and the counting of votes will be done on December 3.

The BJP won 163 seats in the 2013 Legislative Assembly elections and formed the government in Rajasthan. In the 2018 assembly elections, the Congress won 99 seats, while the BJP won 73 seats in the 200-member House. Gehlot eventually took the oath as Chief Minister with the support of BSP MLAs and Independents.

